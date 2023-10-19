Chinese vice premier calls for breaking new ground in Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 13:18, October 19, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and delivers a speech at the High-level Forum on Connectivity of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with other countries and international organizations to promote all-round connectivity in multiple fields and inject more energy to the modernization of all countries in the world, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said here Wednesday at a high-level forum on connectivity.

Efforts need to be made to further deepen policy communication, strengthen strategic alignment, and constantly consolidate and expand the circle of friends for Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

The vice premier also emphasized need to strengthen infrastructure connectivity, explore ways to boost higher-level opening-up of the aviation sector and make connectivity networks more smooth and efficient.

It is necessary to further enhance the unimpeded flow of trade, better develop mutually beneficial and win-win economic and trade partnerships, and promote the establishment of a more balanced, equal and sustainable trading system, he said.

He called for further expanding financing channels and promoting the establishment of a more diversified, inclusive and sustainable investment and financing system.

On people-to-people connectivity, he advocated strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation at various levels and in various fields, upholding the Silk Road spirit and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The event is part of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, addresses the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Guests attend the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 18, 2023. High-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Guests attend the High-Level Forum on Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 18, 2023. High-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

