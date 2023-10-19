Digital economy forum of 3rd BRF held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:11, October 19, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends and delivers a speech at the High-level Forum on Digital Economy of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The High-level Forum on Digital Economy of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the forum and delivered a speech.

Hailing the digital economy as an important engine for global development and transformation, Cai said it will play a greater role in promoting economic growth in all countries and facilitating people's work and life.

Cai called for efforts to enhance connectivity, strengthen cooperation in digital infrastructure construction, and promote the deep integration between digital technology and the real economy.

He also called for efforts to narrow the digital divide and deepen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

China will work with countries around the world to accelerate the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, enabling the development of the digital economy to better benefit people in all countries, Cai said.

Foreign leaders including Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez attended the forum and delivered addresses. They positively appraised the contributions of the Digital Silk Road in promoting the development of the digital economy in various countries, and expressed their expectation to further deepen international cooperation in the digital economy.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Kenyan President William Ruto addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima addresses the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Guests attend the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 18, 2023. High-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Guests attend the High-Level Forum on Digital Economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 18, 2023. High-level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)