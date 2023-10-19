China's BRI-linked youth program benefits 19 countries

Xinhua) 13:16, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A youth development program with features of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has carried out 30 international cooperation projects covering 19 countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia, according to the sponsor on Wednesday.

The program, launched in March 2022, is co-sponsored by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The overseas projects of the program focus on employment and start-ups, cultural exchanges, international communication and volunteer services. The projects have helped to promote exchanges, mutual learning and shared development among young people of China and BRI countries, said the CYLC Central Committee.

