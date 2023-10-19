Languages

Archive

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Home>>

A decade of transformation: Belt and Road stories by global correspondents

(People's Daily App) 14:06, October 19, 2023

What has the Belt and Road Initiative brought to participating countries? Nearly 100 journalists from participating countries traveled for months over thousands of kilometers to witness the prosperity BRI projects have brought to local communities.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories