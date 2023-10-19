Belt and Road thematic forum on maritime cooperation held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:39, October 19, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the Thematic Forum on Maritime Cooperation of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Thematic Forum on Maritime Cooperation of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addressed the event.

Noting the significance of the forum to maritime cooperation and sustainable maritime development, Liu said China will forge ahead with all parties, improve communication and cooperation mechanisms, protect and utilize maritime resources in a sustainable manner, and enhance cooperation in maritime industry and sci-tech.

Approximately 200 people, including representatives of governments, scientific research institutes, universities and enterprises of Belt and Road partner countries, as well as those from relevant international organizations, attended the forum.

The Thematic Forum on Maritime Cooperation of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

