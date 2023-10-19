Chinese vice premier addresses trade connectivity thematic forum of 3rd BRF

Xinhua) 13:33, October 19, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and delivers a speech at the Thematic Forum on Trade Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Wednesday attended a thematic forum on trade connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) and delivered a keynote speech.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Belt and Road cooperation achieved solid outcomes in the past decade, effectively promoting the free flow of commodity factors, economic integration between countries, as well as common market expansion.

The vice premier called for efforts to further strengthen the quality and efficiency of trade cooperation, improve the level of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, support innovation of trade patterns and models, facilitate the coordinated development of goods and service trade, and pursue new progress in Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.

He said China will strive to bring new opportunities to global development and benefit people of all countries with its products and market.

The Thematic Forum on Trade Connectivity of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

