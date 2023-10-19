Chile to further integrate into Belt and Road Initiative: president

Xinhua) 13:31, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chile firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and seeks to further integrate into it, said Chilean President Gabriel Boric here on Wednesday.

Addressing the High-level Forum on Digital Economy under the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Boric said that the only viable way to overcome the current threats and risks facing the world and to provide opportunities for equitable and sustainable development for people of all countries lies in international cooperation, multilateralism, and harmonious coexistence among people of all countries.

Chile highly values and recognizes the BRI as an ambitious initiative that has significantly lifted the level of connectivity among partner countries over the past decade, Boric said.

Boric believes that in the future, the BRI will promote peace and solidarity among people of all countries, just as the historic Silk Road did, and will exert a deeper cultural significance.

