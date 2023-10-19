Cambodian PM stresses positive impacts of BRI on Global South's development
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Wednesday said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has created favorable development conditions for Global South countries.
In the past 10 years, the BRI has been connecting the world for common prosperity, through both people-to-people bonds and infrastructure, Hun Manet said at the High-level Forum on Digital Economy under the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
The BRI has created favorable development conditions for Global South countries, including Cambodia. The initiative has improved infrastructure, attracted foreign direct investment, driven economic growth, accelerated regional and global integration, and boosted people-to-people exchanges, Hun Manet said, appreciating China's leadership in the initiative.
Hun Manet called for increasing investment in digital infrastructure in developing countries, especially through Belt and Road cooperation.
