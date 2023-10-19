Belt and Road thematic forum on sub-national cooperation held in Beijing

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends and addresses the Thematic Forum on Sub-national Cooperation of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Thematic Forum on Sub-national Cooperation of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li, both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the forum and delivered speeches.

Zhang said China is willing to work with all parties to ensure that the results of sub-national cooperation can deliver more benefits to people from various countries and contribute more to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

In his speech, Yin called for efforts to further deepen cooperation in opening up, innovation, industry and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The Thematic Forum on Sub-national Cooperation of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

