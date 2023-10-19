Serbian president says Belt and Road Initiative like "delivering roses" to others

Xinhua) 13:37, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- "One who delivers roses to others will have fragrance on his hands" shows the nature of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Xinhua here Wednesday at the High-Level Forum on Connectivity.

"You're speaking about peace, tranquility, stability" in the Belt and Road cooperation, Vucic said, adding that he learned a lot from good examples and great parallels that were made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The proverb was noted by Xi in his keynote speech at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Referring to his hope for the future of the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Vucic said "we used to have great expectations. Today, I can say that we can have even bigger expectations."

"I believe that will continue with the same pace on the same path with the very best results and for the benefits of our people," he said.

The president also said Serbia is improving its digital agenda, innovation, and artificial intelligence to achieve high-quality development.

Xi met with Vucic on Tuesday, calling Serbia "an ironclad friend" of China. Vucic said Serbia fully supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and will continue to actively participate in the joint building of the Belt and Road and deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.

