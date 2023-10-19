Senior Chinese military officer meets Serbian defense minister

Xinhua) 13:19, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, met with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Milos Vucevic here on Tuesday.

Vucevic is in company with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Zhang said China-Serbia relations have grown increasingly stronger over time, and the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained high-level development.

China will maintain close exchanges with Serbia, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and advance the relations between the two militaries, said Zhang.

Vucevic said Serbia is a sincere strategic partner of China, adding that the Serbian side firmly follows the one-China policy, and stands ready to strengthen military cooperation with China and elevate the relations between the two militaries to a higher level.

