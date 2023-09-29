Chinese policemen relaunch joint patrols in Serbia
Chinese policemen and local police officers carry out a joint patrol mission on the street of Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 28, 2023. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
BELGRADE, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese policemen started their second month-long joint patrol mission with local police officers in Serbia's major cities on Thursday.
The mission's launch in the center of Belgrade was attended by Zeljko Brkic, state secretary of Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Zhang Zhe, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia.
Nine Chinese policemen will accompany 20 Serbian officers in Belgrade, Novi Sad and Smederevo, cities frequented by Chinese tourists.
The joint police patrols are based on a memorandum concluded in 2019, and six Chinese police officers joined their Serbian colleagues in the same three cities in that year.
Police officers from China also participate in joint patrols with their colleagues in Croatia, the government's press release said.
