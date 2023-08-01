Senior CPC official meets Serbian Progressive Party delegation

Xinhua) 14:00, August 01, 2023

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) delegation on Monday in Beijing.

The delegation was led by Petar Petkovic, a member of the Presidium of the SNS and Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija of the Serbian Government.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus of the two heads of state, deepening experience sharing on party and state governance, promoting practical cooperation, and strengthening coordination on international affairs.

