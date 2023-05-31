China supports Serbia's effort to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:16, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China supports Serbia's effort to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging NATO to truly contribute to peace in the region, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said here on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on media reports that NATO-led Kosovo Force and Kosovo police used violence to drive away Serb protesters on Monday, leaving dozens injured.

Mao said that China is following closely the developments, and supports Serbia's effort to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposes unilateral actions by the temporary institutions in Pristina, and calls on it to perform its duty of establishing an association/community of Serb majority municipalities.

"We urge NATO to respect relevant country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and truly contribute to peace in the region," she said.

