Serbia's president speaks highly of China-built Belgrade bypass

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Front) speaks during his visit to the construction site of a key 7.9-kilometer section of the Chinese-built Belgrade bypass near Surcin, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 11, 2023. The key 7.9-kilometer section of the Chinese-built Belgrade bypass is almost finished with excellent quality, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said after visiting the construction site at an interchange near Surcin on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

BELGRADE, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A key 7.9-kilometer section of the Chinese-built Belgrade bypass is almost finished with excellent quality, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said after visiting the construction site at an interchange near Surcin, southwest of Belgrade, on Wednesday.

Vucic was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo, representatives of the Serbian government and of the main contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

Vucic said that the road will be opened at the end of March. "Almost everything is finished... this is excellently done," Vucic said.

Once the highway is completed, motorists will be able to reach the Adriatic coast much faster.

Chen said that Vucic's visit proved his dedication to cooperation with China, which she said she expected to become even stronger in the future.

She added that Chinese companies have tremendous confidence in the Serbian market and pointed out that good cooperation will make an even greater contribution to the development of the economies of the two countries.

