Serbia supports China in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity: parliament speaker

Xinhua) 08:27, August 08, 2022

BELGRADE, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the Serbian parliament Vladimir Orlic reiterated his country's support to China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

When meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo on Friday, Orlic expressed his gratitude for China's principled stance that constantly supports Serbia in protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a press release of Serbia's National Assembly.

He emphasized that China also has the full support of Serbia in matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated Serbia's support for the one-China principle, said the press release.

Orlic spoke highly of the fruitful achievements of Serbia-China relations in various fields, and pledged that Serbia's new parliament will continue to promote bilateral relations.

The Serbian people will be eternally grateful for the support and help that China provided in the most difficult moments, especially during the pandemic, he added.

Chen appreciated the National Assembly's consistent adherence to the one-China principle, reiterated China's principled stance on the Kosovo issue, and expressed China's willingness to maintain the traditional friendship and cooperation with the new Serbian parliament, so as to jointly promote the development of relations between the two countries.

