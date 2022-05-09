Serbia, China commemorate journalists killed in NATO bombing 23 years ago

Xinhua) 10:41, May 09, 2022

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbian and Chinese officials have commemorated the 23rd anniversary of three Chinese journalists killed during the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during their 1999 campaign against then Yugoslavia.

Memorial plaques in front of the bombed embassy, which today has become a modern cultural center, were covered Saturday with colorful wreaths.

Nino Brajovic, Secretary-General of the Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS), told Xinhua on Sunday that the Serbia and China have begun jointly commemorating the NATO bombing of the Chinese Embassy a decade ago.

Brajovic noted that "Every year during the commemoration, there is a growing interest in this event, and for the first time we saw some organizations keep photos of the killed journalists, which means that they really keep these people in the heart."

"I think that this murder of Chinese journalists was not adequately sanctioned by international journalistic organizations and that this reflects their double standards. We oppose it as much as we can," he said.

Shao Yunhuan of China's Xinhua News Agency, and Xu Xinghu and his wife Zhu Ying, of the Guangming Daily newspaper, were killed and dozens injured in the NATO bombing on May 7, 1999.

Among the officials present at the commemoration on Saturday were Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, and Tian Yishu, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Serbia.

Andreja Mladenovic, Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, said that the Chinese people, together with the Serbs, became victims of NATO aggression, which is a solid foundation of their lasting friendship.

"We came here to show our sincere respect for our Chinese brothers, who were killed in the bombing by the aggressors. It is very difficult for us to deal with the losses caused by the aggressors - the United States and NATO," 83-year-old retired Colonel Svetozar Parezanin told Xinhua on Saturday.

"We remember that day well and we will never forget it. We come here every year, " Parezanin said.

