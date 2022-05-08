Serbia, China honor Chinese martyrs killed in NATO bombing

Wreaths are seen at memorial plaques dedicated to the three Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the former Chinese embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

"China-Serbia friendship of steel is now playing a vital role in the peace and economic recovery of this region," said Tian Yishu, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Serbia.

BELGRADE, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Laying wreaths at memorial plaques here dedicated to the three Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the former Chinese embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999, representatives of Serbia and China on Saturday commemorated the Chinese martyrs and condemned NATO's "barbaric act."

Among the officials present at the commemoration were Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, and Tian Yishu, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Serbia.

Officials of the Chinese embassy to Serbia mourn for the three Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the former Chinese embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

"Chinese citizens that laid their lives here, didn't even need to be here, but they chose to do so, in order to share the most difficult and saddest moments with us," Vulin said.

"Serbia will never stop asking for responsibility for crimes conducted by NATO during their aggression," Vulin said. "Those (Western powers) which now ask from us to align with their policies should remember their statements from 1999."

He noted that Serbia and China "have a friendship made of steel, forged in the most difficult of times."

Tian said that "China-Serbia friendship of steel is now playing a vital role in the peace and economic recovery of this region."

"We wish to continue comprehensive cooperation with all peace-loving countries, both in fields of economic cooperation and security," he said.

Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Darija Kisic Tepavcevic (1st L) gives an interview at the site of the former Chinese embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 7, 2022. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Svetozar Parezanin, a retired colonel of the Serbian Army who came here with a local citizen association, held a banner with photographs of the three killed journalists -- Shao Yunhuan of Xinhua News Agency, and Xu Xinghu and his wife Zhu Ying of the Guangming Daily newspaper.

"We remember that day very well, and we will never forget it. We come here every year to show our feeling of respect towards brotherly Chinese people," Parezanin said.

