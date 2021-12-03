Serbia issues commemorative stamps to mark CPC centenary

Xinhua) 08:45, December 03, 2021

BELGRADE, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Post of Serbia held an issuing ceremony on Wednesday for commemorative stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Addressing the issuing ceremony here, Zoran Djordjevic, acting director of the Post of Serbia, said that Serbia hopes to show the friendship between the two countries through the issuance of commemorative stamps. He also thanked China for its support.

Nemanja Starovic, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that since its founding, the CPC has led China to achieve a series of achievements on the road of development.

"The first hundred years since the establishment of the CPC will be remembered in history for a series of successes on China's path of progress," said Starovic.

Also attending the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo thanked the Post of Serbia for issuing the special stamp series on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the CPC.

"This friendly act reflects in the best possible way the steel friendship between our two countries," Chen said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)