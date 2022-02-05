Home>>
Xi meets Serbian president, hails ironclad friendship between China, Serbia
(Xinhua) 14:02, February 05, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia when meeting with visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing on Saturday.
Xi said that the two countries enjoy high-level political mutual trust, and bilateral relations have withstood the test and become even stronger, setting a model of international relations.
