Xi meets Serbian president, hails ironclad friendship between China, Serbia

Xinhua) 14:02, February 05, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia when meeting with visiting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing on Saturday.

Xi said that the two countries enjoy high-level political mutual trust, and bilateral relations have withstood the test and become even stronger, setting a model of international relations.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)