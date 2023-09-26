Chinese, Serbian police set to undertake monthlong joint patrol mission

Xinhua) 13:23, September 26, 2023

TIANJIN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Serbian police are preparing to begin a monthlong joint patrol mission in Serbia.

At the invitation of the Serbian government, China's Ministry of Public Security will dispatch a police unit comprising nine officers to carry out the mission on Sept. 26.

The joint mission aims to assist Chinese citizens and overseas Chinese people in communicating with the Serbian police, to coordinate efforts to respond to security issues, and to safeguard a secure and harmonious environment for tourism.

