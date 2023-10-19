Home>>
China's FM responds to Chinese investment in Belt and Road infrastructure
(People's Daily App) 14:04, October 19, 2023
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commented on China's investment in Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure in Beijing on Wednesday. (Video by Zhu Yingqi, Liang Peiyu and Shan Xin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Belt and Road thematic forum on sub-national cooperation held in Beijing
- Cambodian PM stresses positive impacts of BRI on Global South's development
- Belt and Road thematic forum on maritime cooperation held in Beijing
- Chinese vice premier addresses trade connectivity thematic forum of 3rd BRF
- Foreign leaders, UN chief laud China, BRI in meetings with Xi
- Serbian president says Belt and Road Initiative like "delivering roses" to others
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.