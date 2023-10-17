Beijing welcomes third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

October 17, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation near the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows the Media Center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation near the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Journalists look at exhibits of Chinese intangible cultural heritages at the Media Center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

