Beijing welcomes third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation near the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows the Media Center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation near the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Journalists look at exhibits of Chinese intangible cultural heritages at the Media Center of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chilean president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
- Argentine president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- China, Ethiopia announce elevating bilateral ties to all-weather strategic partnership
- Mongolian president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Mozambican PM arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Chinese, Mongolian foreign ministers meet ahead of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Uzbek president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- Xi meets Kazakh president
- 1st Press Briefing of Media Center of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation held in Beijing
- Chinese FM to attend meeting on int'l B&R cooperation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.