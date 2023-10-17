Argentine president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Alberto Fernandez will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
An airplane carrying Argentine President Alberto Fernandez lands in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Alberto Fernandez will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
