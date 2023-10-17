Argentine president arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 15:14, October 17, 2023

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Alberto Fernandez will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

