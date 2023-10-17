Home>>
Chilean president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:15, October 17, 2023
Chilean President Gabriel Boric lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
Photos
