China's top political advisor meets Serbian president
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China and Serbia have solid political mutual trust and fruitful cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road.
Wang added that over 1.4 billion Chinese people hold friendly feelings towards Serbia and firmly support Serbia in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, national interests and national dignity.
Hailing the high degree of mutual trust and sincere friendship between Serbia and China, Vucic said every time he visits China, he feels at home.
Vucic added that Serbia will continue to support and actively participate in the global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
