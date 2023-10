Autumn scenery in Chifeng City, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:55, October 14, 2023

A train passes on a bridge in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows the autumn scenery in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a train passing on a bridge in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a herdsman keeping watch over cattle in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

