Trending in China | Mount Siguniang, pristine scenery in Sichuan Province

(People's Daily App) 14:17, September 15, 2023

Mount Siguniang or Mount Four Sisters is located in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. It gets the name from its four peaks adjacent to each other. Surrounded by snowy mountains, its vast meadow is truly a paradise for cattle and horses. Listening to the tender sounds of a gurgling brook, you may find an oasis where you can escape from the chaos of the city. Click the video to enjoy the sublime views! (Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhang Chen)

