Enchanting winter scenery in Sichuan
Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)
Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)
Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)
Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)
Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in in1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)
Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in 1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Mount Siguniang, pristine scenery in Sichuan Province
- Picturesque autumn scenery at the foot of NW China's Qilian Mountains
- Jade-like Fairy Pool in SW China's scenic spot
- Dazzling ancient town reproduces glorious scenery in Nanjing
- NW China's county promotes high-quality development through tourism industry
- Villages see travel peak in summer in Anhui, E China
- Aerial view of Qinzhou, S China
- Summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain in Qinghai
- Passengers take photos of picturesque scenery as high-speed train runs in S China's Guangxi
- Scenery of Shigu Town, located by huge bend of Jinsha River in SW China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.