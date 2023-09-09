China secures women's singles title at Asian Table Tennis Championships

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China dominated the women's singles at the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships on Friday, with Sun Yingsha, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, and Wang Manyu all advancing to the semifinals.

Wang Manyu narrowly defeated her teammate Chen Meng with scores of 9-11, 11-6, 14-12, 9-11, 11-9. The other three Chinese competitors also bested their opponents, setting the stage for all-Chinese semifinal matches on Saturday.

On the men's side, Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, and Ma Long of China secured their spots in the singles semifinals.

In men's doubles, the duo of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin overcame Wong Chun Ting and Ho Kwan Kit of Hong Kong, China with set scores of 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-3. Their compatriots, Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan, dispatched the Indian pair Thakkar Manav Vikash and Shah Manush Utpalbhai in straight sets, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5.

Saturday's semifinals will feature two Chinese pairs against two teams from the host nation. Ma and Wang will compete against Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon, while Fan and Lin will face off against An Jae-hyun and Park Gang-hyeon.

In the women's doubles quarterfinals, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi triumphed over Miu Hirano and Miwa Harimoto of Japan, scoring 11-5, 12-10, 11-5. Their fellow Chinese players, Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, defeated Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee of India with set scores of 11-5, 13-11, 12-10.

