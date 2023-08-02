Chengdu Universiade | China wins table tennis men's team title

Xu Yingbin of China hits a return during the table tennis men's team final against Chinese Taipei at the Chengdu Universiade, August 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China swept past Chinese Taipei 3-0 to win the table tennis men's team title, the second gold medal for the host in the sport at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, the Chinese women players have defeated Japan 3-2 to win the women's team title.

"Chinese Taipei performed well, but we deserve the victory," China coach Huang Jinjian said of the men's team final.

"Both teams showed their excellent form," said Wu Zhiqi, coach of Chinese Taipei, adding that Team China's players were more consistent and played well in key moments.

Yang Tzu-yi of Chinese Taipei, who lost to Team China's Zhou Kai 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-6 in the first rubber of the final, said he was impressed by the stadium and the enthusiasm of the spectators.

"I felt excited that we could play matches in such a wonderful stadium with so many spectators," he said.

