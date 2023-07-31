Chengdu Universiade | China reach table tennis women's team semifinals

Xinhua) 14:25, July 31, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China reached the table tennis women's team semifinals at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Monday, along with Hong Kong (China), Chinese Taipei and Japan.

China's young paddlers clinched a 3-0 win over South Korea, while Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and Japan respectively beat India 3-0, Thailand 3-2 and Romania 3-1.

"I think every contender is strong especially at the stage of quarterfinals," said He Zhuojia of China, adding that she would do her best to win every point and every match.

Doo Hoi of Hong Kong said she felt better on Monday. "We had prepared well for the quarterfinals and finally got what we wanted," said she, adding that she and her teammates were looking forward to the semifinals, which will take place later on Monday evening.

