Chengdu Universiade | China leads table tennis men's and women's team competitions

Xinhua) 09:30, July 30, 2023

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China took the lead in the first two rounds of the table tennis men's and women's team competitions at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Saturday.

China's young paddlers beat all of their opponents 3-0.

"We are still trying our best to get adapted to the stadium and have not shown our full potential in the first two rounds," He Zhuojia said after beating the Romanian women's team in the second round.

Both Chinese Taipei and Japan also won their first two rounds of men's and women's team competitions.

"We fought aggressively and enjoyed every match," said Chien Tung-chuan from Chinese Taipei.

The men's and women's team competitions will continue on Sunday.

