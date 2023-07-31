Chengdu Universiade | China reaches table tennis men's team semifinals

Xinhua) 14:20, July 31, 2023

Xue Fei of China competes with Vladimir Barish Moullet of Switzerland (not pictured) during the Table Tennis Men's Team Quarterfinal Match 1 between Switzerland and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China qualified for the table tennis men's team semifinals, along with Chinese Taipei, Germany and Japan at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Monday.

China's young paddlers crushed Switzerland 3-0 and became the first team to advance to the semifinals. Chinese Taipei, Germany and Japan secured their last-four berths as they respectively beat India, Romania and Hong Kong (China) by the same score of 3-0.

"We are very happy that we won the game, as our teammates are united as one," said Pekka Pelz of Germany, adding that they will focus more on the next competition.

The men's team semifinals will take place later on Monday evening.

Zhou Kai of China competes with Elias Hardmeier of Switzerland (not pictured) during the Table Tennis Men's Team Quarterfinal Match 1 between Switzerland and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

