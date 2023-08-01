Chengdu Universiade | China enters table tennis finals in both men's, women's team events

Xinhua) 13:27, August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China reached the table tennis finals in both men's and women's team events at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Monday.

In women's event, China crushed Chinese Taipei 3-0 while the Chinese men survived early scare to beat Japan 3-1.

"Although we won, we met some problems during the whole process, and we need to make targeted adjustments for the finals," said Qian Tianyi, member of the Chinese men's team, adding that they will do their utmost to win the title.

Zhou Kai admitted that it was not easy to beat Japan at the semifinal. "Even though we fully prepared ourselves, we knew we will face big challenges," said Zhou. He added that the victory belongs to teamwork as they united as one.

China faces Japan in the women's final and takes Chinese Taipei in the men's title showdown. The bronze medals will be shared by Hong Kong, China and Chinese Taipei in the women's event, Germany and Japan in the men's event.

