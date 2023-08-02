Chengdu Universiade | China win table tennis women's team title

August 02, 2023

Gold medalists team China's Yang Shilu, Wang Xiaotong, Qian Tianyi, He Zhuojia and Zhao Shang (from L to R) celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the Table Tennis Women's Team match at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China beat Japan 3-2 to claim the table tennis women's team title here on Tuesday, representing the first gold in the sport at the 31st FISU World University Games.

Members of team China and team China's Hong Kong pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Table Tennis Women's Team match at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Players of China celebrates after the Table Tennis Women's Team Final between team China and team Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Wang Xiaotong of China competes against Kuruno Aoi of Japan during the Table Tennis Women's Team Final between team China and team Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Qian Tianyi of China reacts while competing against Kimura Kasumi of Japan during the Table Tennis Women's Team Final between team China and team Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

He Zhuojia of China reacts while competing against Kimura Kasumi of Japan during the Table Tennis Women's Team Final between team China and team Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

