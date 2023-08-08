China launches table tennis grading test
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese table tennis enthusiasts can now gain a more precise understanding of their proficiency in the sport.
The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) unveiled a table tennis level test in Beijing on Tuesday.
Speaking at the launch, CTTA Vice President Qin Zhijian highlighted the significance of the level test in fulfilling China's objective of becoming a sporting powerhouse and enhancing the country's public fitness service system.
The test system comprises six levels, spanning from level four to nine. For levels four through eight, both manual and serving robot testing methods will be utilized, while level nine will exclusively involve manual testing.
As of June 10, the CTTA reported that over 1,500 individuals in 19 cities across China have taken the level test.
He Xiao, Secretary-General of the CTTA, expressed that in addition to advancing the level test, the association aims to incorporate feedback from players, umpires, and researchers. This will help in refining and standardizing the table tennis grading system, promoting the sport's popularity, and ensuring its sustainable growth.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chengdu Universiade | China's Liu/Qian win table tennis mixed double title
- Chengdu Universiade | China wins table tennis men's team title
- Chengdu Universiade | China win table tennis women's team title
- Chengdu Universiade | China enters table tennis finals in both men's, women's team events
- Chengdu Universiade | China reach table tennis women's team semifinals
- Chengdu Universiade | China reaches table tennis men's team semifinals
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.