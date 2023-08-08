China launches table tennis grading test

Xinhua) 17:16, August 08, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese table tennis enthusiasts can now gain a more precise understanding of their proficiency in the sport.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) unveiled a table tennis level test in Beijing on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch, CTTA Vice President Qin Zhijian highlighted the significance of the level test in fulfilling China's objective of becoming a sporting powerhouse and enhancing the country's public fitness service system.

The test system comprises six levels, spanning from level four to nine. For levels four through eight, both manual and serving robot testing methods will be utilized, while level nine will exclusively involve manual testing.

As of June 10, the CTTA reported that over 1,500 individuals in 19 cities across China have taken the level test.

He Xiao, Secretary-General of the CTTA, expressed that in addition to advancing the level test, the association aims to incorporate feedback from players, umpires, and researchers. This will help in refining and standardizing the table tennis grading system, promoting the sport's popularity, and ensuring its sustainable growth.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)