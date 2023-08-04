Chengdu Universiade | China's Liu/Qian win table tennis mixed double title

Xinhua) 10:33, August 04, 2023

Liu Dingshuo/Qian Tianyi (L) of China compete during the table tennis mixed doubles final agaist Xue Fei/Wang Xiaotong of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

CHENGDU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Liu Dingshuo and Qian Tianyi of China beat their compatriots Xue Fei and Wang Xiaotong 4-1 to win the mixed doubles table tennis title at the World University Games here on Thursday.

In the all-Chinese final, Liu and Qian defeated Xue and Wang 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6, to win China's third table tennis gold after the host nation had earlier claimed men's and women's team titles.

"We are so familiar with Xue Fei and Wang Xiaotong that whoever would win the match depended on who did their best in the process," said Liu after the match.

The bronze medal was shared between Japan and Hong Kong (China).

Idesawa Kyoka of Japan said it was great to participate in such a high-level match. "It was a great honor to compete with Chinese participants," she said.

Xue Fei (L)/Wang Xiaotong of China compete during the table tennis mixed doubles final agaist Liu Dingshuo/Qian Tianyi of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Xue Fei/Wang Xiaotong of China react during the table tennis mixed doubles final agaist Liu Dingshuo/Qian Tianyi of China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

