China claims women's team title at Asian Table Tennis Championships

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China defeated hosts South Korea 3-0 to clinch the women's team title at the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

With the title, China has also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the women's team event.

Earlier in the day, China swept aside Japan 3-0 to advance into the final, while South Korea triumphed 3-0 over Hong Kong, China in the other semifinal.

China raced ahead in the final as Sun Yingsha sailed past Shin Yu-bin 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

Sun said that she and Shin were quite familiar with each other as they have faced off several times before.

Chen Meng took down Jeon Ji-hee 3-1 to move China further ahead, and China secured the title following Wang Yidi's 3-0 victory over Yang Ha-eun.

China's Liang Jingkun and Qian Tianyi reached last 16 in the mixed doubles after dispatching Shokhrukh Iskandarov and Markhabo Magdieva of Uzbekistan 3-0, while their compatriots Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi won with the same scoreline against Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen and Wong Xin Ru.

