China takes consecutive wins at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Xinhua) 10:00, September 04, 2023

Ma Long of China serves during his match at the 26th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships in PyeongChang, South Korea on Sept. 3, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

China dominated opening day action as the Asian Table Tennis Championships got underway in South Korea's PyeongChang.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China topped both men's and women's groups with consecutive victories as the 26th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships opened here on Sunday.

The competition, which also serves as a qualification tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics, started with group matches in team events. China dominated the first day by winning three and two straight matches in the men's and women's team group phase respectively.

Grouped with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, China's men's team won their matches with the same scoreline of 3-0.

China's women defeated Malaysia 3-0, followed by another 3-0 victory against Chinese Taipei.

This year's tournament runs until September 10 in PyeongChang, South Korea, with seven gold medals on offer, namely men's singles, women's singles, men's team, women's team, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Winners of the men's and women's team, as well as the mixed doubles, will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)