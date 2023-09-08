China ensures 1-2 finish in mixed doubles at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Xinhua) 14:03, September 08, 2023

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China ensured a one-two finish in the mixed doubles event at the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

China's Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi edged past Lin Yun-ju and Chen Szu-yu of Chinese Taipei 5-11, 11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-9 in the semifinals, while their teammates Liang Jingkun and Qian Tianyi swept aside hosts pair Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin in straight games 11-7, 11-9, 11-2.

The all-Chinese mixed doubles final will take place on Saturday.

But it was not a pleasant day for China's Wang Chuqin, as the men's singles second seed was stunned by Japan's Yuta Tanaka in full games, thus failing to reach the last 32.

Wang's compatriots Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, Ma Long and Lin Gaoyuan in the men's singles, and Sun Yingsha, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi, Wang Manyu and Chen Meng in the women's singles, made their way into the next round.

Ma Long/Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong/Lin Gaoyuan both sailed into the men's doubles quarterfinals, while in the women's doubles, Sun Yingsha/Wang Yidi and Wang Manyu/Chen Meng also made into the last eight.

