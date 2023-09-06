Highlights of 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships
Fan Zhendong of China reacts in the match against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return to Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Ma Long of China hits a return to An Jaehyun of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin (R) of China serves against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China serves against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Ma Long (R) of China hits a return to An Jaehyun of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin (R) of China competes against Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Fan Zhendong of China reacts in the match against Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Ma Long of China hits a return to An Jaehyun of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Fan Zhendong of China hits a return to Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Fan Zhendong of China hits a return to Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return to Jang Woojin of South Korea during the men's teams semifinal match between China and South Korea at the 26th ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)
