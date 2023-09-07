China grabs men's team title at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Xinhua) 08:24, September 07, 2023

China's players and coach pose for photos during the men's team award ceremony at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in PyeongChang, South Korea on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 on Wednesday to clinch the men's team title at the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships, adding to its victory in the women's team event.

This triumph means that China has also secured a spot in the men's team event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Yet the Chinese team's path to Wednesday's victory wasn't as smooth as the scoreline may have suggested.

Wang Chuqin put the Chinese team 1-0 ahead after overcoming Kao Cheng-jui in full games. World No. 1 Fan Zhendong followed with a hard-fought five-set win against Lin Yun-ju, before Liang Jingkun secured China's title by sweeping veteran Chuang Chih-yuan 3-0.

Earlier in the day, China and Chinese Taipei beat hosts South Korea and India 3-0, respectively, to progress into the final.

In the mixed doubles, China's Liang Jingkun and Qian Tianyi advanced to the semifinals after dispatching Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China 3-2, while their teammates Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Yidi won 3-0 over Japanese pair Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)