Chinese Ambassador renews call for cooperation with Myanmar in cracking down on telecoms fraud

09:46, June 01, 2023

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Home Affairs Minister of Myanmar Soe Htut on May 31, 2023. Photo: Chinese Embassy in Myanmar

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai met with Deputy Prime Minister and Home Affairs Minister of Myanmar Soe Htut for the second time in two months on Wednesday to further coordinate their positions on cracking down on telecom fraud, which frequently lures Chinese citizens with promises of highly paid work.

The Chinese ambassador said that initial achievements have been seen in specialized crackdowns on illegal activities including telecom fraud along the Myanmar border. China appreciates the actions, Chen said.

More effort and actions should be taken to root out these illegal activities that pose harm not only to the public, but to broader society, Chen told Soe Htut, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

The ambassador said China will continue to work together with Myanmar and neighboring countries, and is committed to bringing criminal forces and personnel to justice and leaving no space for them to seek safe harbor.

At the same time, they will rescue those who were trapped and deceived so as to respond to public concerns and safeguard China-Myanmar cooperation.

On March 23, the Chinese ambassador met with Soe Htut to discuss how to beef up crackdown on cross-border crime. He then said recent incidents of Chinese nationals crossing the border to Myanmar are all related to online fraud, gambling and other illegal activities in Myanmar, and he expressed the hope that Myanmar will attach great importance to the seriousness and harm of relevant activities.

The frequent meetings between the Chinese ambassador and the deputy prime minister of Myanmar show that crackdowns on cross-border illegal activities need to overcome certain difficulties, Song Qingrun, a research fellow from the School of Asian Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The fight against transnational crimes along the borders of Myanmar, close to the "Golden Triangle" area known for rampant cross-border drug dealing and other crimes, has been spread across the region for quite some time. It cannot be solved overnight. Challenges brought by continuous new technologies to commit crimes also toughen the fight, Song noted.

Great efforts have been witnessed from the Myanmar side, Song said, calling for more joint efforts from neighboring countries like Thailand and Laos.

During a visit to Myanmar from May 2 to 5, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang also urged Myanmar to crack down on crimes linked to internet fraud along the border, which he described as having seriously infringed on the interests of Chinese citizens.

In meeting with Chen on Wednesday, Soe Htut said that Myanmar attaches great importance to China's concerns. Myanmar has strengthened crackdowns and launched joint campaigns with China and other relevant countries.

Despite difficulties, Myanmar will step up coordination with concerned countries and continue the crackdowns to further deter those forces and safeguard the interests of peoples in the two countries.

Chen and Soe Htut also exchanged views on joint crackdowns on drug-dealing and gambling, with agreements reached on both issues. The Chinese Embassy did not reveal the specific content of the agreements.

In recent years, online gambling and telecom fraud have caused social problems in Myanmar, including murder, kidnapping and human trafficking. Some people are lured to Myanmar by the promise of high salaries. This transnational crackdown will play a positive role in combating these serious crimes.

In April, the Chinese Embassy rescued a Chinese national who was smuggled into Myanmar and forced to engage in telecom fraud. The person was lured by a criminal organization and smuggled into Tachilek city in Shan State to engage in the criminal activity of telecom fraud, and was beaten and detained, with his life being threatened.

