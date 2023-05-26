Myanmar, China hold border trade fair in Nay Pyi Taw

Xinhua) 14:47, May 26, 2023

Participants attend the opening ceremony of the fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, May 25, 2023. The fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair kicked off in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

NAY PYI TAW, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair kicked off in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday.

The fair will be held until May 28.

The trade fair reflects "Paukphaw (fraternal) friendship, promotion of biliteral trade and economic cooperation and multi-sector cooperation between the peoples of the two countries," Union Minister for Planning and Finance U Win Shein said at the opening ceremony.

The fair is aimed at further enhancing biliteral trade, expanding investment, promoting closer relationship between entrepreneurs of the two countries and creating job opportunities by boosting tourism and technical cooperation, Union Minister for Commerce U Aung Naing Oo said.

China is one of Myanmar's major trading partners, and border trade plays a major role in the trading between Myanmar and China, he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said Lincang, a border region in southwest China's Yunnan province, is the frontier of Yunnan's exchanges and cooperation with Myanmar, and has geographical advantages for opening up and cooperation with Myanmar.

The fourth border trade fair will inject new vitality into economic and trade cooperation between the two places, Chen said.

A total of 60 associations or enterprises from Myanmar participated in the fair, exhibiting food, souvenir, gems and jewelry, tea, coffee, agricultural products, wood products and tourism services.

More than 70 Chinese enterprises participated in the exhibition, displaying solar appliances, clothing, construction materials, consumer products and cosmetics.

People visit the fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, May 25, 2023. The fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair kicked off in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday.(Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Participants pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, May 25, 2023. The fourth Myanmar (Lashio)-China (Lincang) border trade fair kicked off in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

