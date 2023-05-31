Myanmar-China trade fair boosts business for Myanmar companies

May 31, 2023

YANGON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A four-day Myanmar-China trade fair held in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw between May 25-28 attracted more than 100 businesspeople from both countries and saw numerous deals on cooperation signed.

Companies from the two countries signed agreements on business cooperation for agricultural products, foodstuffs, soft drinks and beverages, pharmaceutical products, household appliances and electric vehicles.

U Khin Aung Thet, manager of Six Six Eight Co. Ltd., a beans and pulses company from Myanmar, which had signed an agreement with a Chinese company, said, "It's a good case. It's an opportunity. As a result, we will sell our beans and pulses to China."

"The signing of the agreement will earn income for our company as well as for the country," U Khin Aung Thet said, adding that the trade fair is essential to his company finding customers.

"China has technologies. Their technologies are better than ours. The trade fair is an integration of the businesses from the two sides. It is beneficial for both countries," he said.

Daw Cho Cho Aye, owner of Myat San jade and jewelry shop, said that she is happy to participate in the trade fair. "We are exhibiting our products for the first time at the trade fair as a cooperation between China and Myanmar," she said.

Daw Cho Cho Ayee comes from Hpakant in Kachin State, where is known for its jade product.

"Chinese people love jade from our Kachin State and owing to this its price is relatively high," she said.

Ma May Zaw Khine, founder of Danu Mal Coffee and Food Production, eyes the vast Chinese coffee market.

"We have now received offers to export our coffee to China. If we can export more, our farmers will benefit more," she said, adding her company is now exporting coffee to Thailand.

"We are interested in the packaging from China. We need to learn about packaging from the Chinese designers," she said.

Some Myanmar companies told Xinhua that by participating in the Myanmar-China trade fair, they received business opportunities by exhibiting their products and networking with Chinese businesspeople.

One of them is Ma Ei Ei Win, owner of the Nay Pyi Taw Pone Yate Thit wood carving company, who is eager to learn the technology from her Chinese peers.

"The Chinese are better than us in technology. Our business can improve with their technologies," she said.

"We are trying to export our products. We can expand our network here. Our products can be sold here (trade fair)," she said, adding that nearly 100 wood carving products are being exhibited at the trade fair.

A total of 60 associations or enterprises from Myanmar and more than 70 Chinese enterprises participated in the four-day event.

Myanmar and China organized the trade fair to further enhance bilateral trade, expand investment and promote closer relationships between entrepreneurs of the two countries, officials said.

