Heart-shaped flowers bloom in Luoyang, C China’s Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:31, April 04, 2023

Photo shows blooming heart-shaped flowers of Asian bleeding-heart, a species of flowering plant that is commonly known as the “purse peony” in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Luoyang municipal committee)

The Asian bleeding-heart, a species of flowering plant known for its pink-red, heart-shaped flowers with white tips, was recently in bloom at a botanical garden in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province.

The flowering plant is known as the “purse peony” in China, in reference to the resemblance of the individual flowers to a type of traditional Chinese purse and of the foliage to that of tree peonies. Its heart-shaped flowers represent eternal love and longing.

