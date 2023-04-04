Heart-shaped flowers bloom in Luoyang, C China’s Henan
Photo shows blooming heart-shaped flowers of Asian bleeding-heart, a species of flowering plant that is commonly known as the “purse peony” in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Luoyang municipal committee)
The Asian bleeding-heart, a species of flowering plant known for its pink-red, heart-shaped flowers with white tips, was recently in bloom at a botanical garden in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province.
The flowering plant is known as the “purse peony” in China, in reference to the resemblance of the individual flowers to a type of traditional Chinese purse and of the foliage to that of tree peonies. Its heart-shaped flowers represent eternal love and longing.
Photos
Related Stories
- Peony cultural tourism festival kicks off in Wuding, SW China’s Yunnan
- Central China's Luoyang to kick off its 40th peony cultural festival
- Cultural and tourism industry booms in central China's Luoyang
- C China’s Luoyang launches public welfare classes for children
- Restored giant Buddha statue of Lushena unveiled in Longmen Grottoes
- Blooming peonies revitalize Tibetan township in SW China's Sichuan
- Blooming peonies at seasonal peak of spring blossoming in Luoyang
- Fascinating night view in Longmen Grottoes attracts tourists
- Luoyang, the cultural charm of an ancient capital
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.