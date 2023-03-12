Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (4)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- World leaders continued to extend congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said he is ready to work with the Chinese side to raise the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a higher level, so as to realize the common expectations and common interests of their people.

Under Xi's leadership, the friendly China has made remarkable achievements in various fields, and the ancient civilization is taking on new vitality, said Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his confidence that Xi will lead China and the Chinese people to make new success and achievements, and fulfill more established goals and visions.

Kenya will continue to maintain close ties and cooperation with China as the two countries have done since the establishment of diplomatic relations six decades ago, said Kenyan President William Ruto.

Under Xi's wise leadership, great China has attained economic prosperity, and is entering a new stage of development, said Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, stressing that China has played a major role in the cause of global justice that is built on respect for countries' sovereignty and diversity, and the realization of the common prosperity of humankind.

Xi's election is of great significance for defending the principles and values of fairness, justice, peace, security and development around the world, said Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, stressing that his country is willing to work with China to build a world that is fair, peaceful and safe and pursues happiness for people.

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said he is convinced that Xi, in his new term, will lead China to score greater achievements, continue to maintain its influence and play a constructive role in international affairs, and strive to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said that Africa will remain firmly committed to strengthening its partnership with China.

Those also sending congratulatory messages include:

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal,

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi,

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye,

Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele,

Bolivian President Luis Arce,

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali,

and Zeljka Cvijanovic, rotating chair of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency.

