Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (2)

Xinhua) 12:02, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- World leaders extended congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China on Friday.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his warm congratulations on Xi's election as Chinese president.

He said under Xi's outstanding leadership, China has continued to deepen reform, successfully contained the COVID-19 epidemic and achieved economic growth.

He is confident that with Xi's grand vision and strong leadership, China will be built into a great modern socialist country as scheduled.

Sihamoni said he believes that the ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China, which was forged and carefully nurtured by former King Norodom Sihanouk and the older generation of Chinese leaders, will bear fruits in the new era.

He wishes that Xi will lead the Chinese people to a more brilliant tomorrow.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in his congratulatory message that Italy and China have maintained close exchanges and strong friendship between the two peoples, demonstrating the common desire to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue.

The two sides should seize the current opportunity to push for greater development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Italy and China, Mattarella said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he is confident that under Xi's diligent, wise and visionary leadership, China will make new and impressive achievements in various fields.

Serbia firmly supports the one-China principle and the policy of "one country, two systems," Vucic said.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez expressed his wishes that China will continue to move forward firmly under Xi's leadership in his new term to achieve national prosperity and people's well-being.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Xi is a great leader and a friend of the Venezuelan people, adding that Venezuela is willing to work with China to further deepen bilateral cooperation and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera said he believes that under Xi's strong leadership, the Chinese people will surely score one great victory after another in their new journey towards building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Comorian President Azali Assoumani said he expects China to play a greater leadership role in promoting stronger multilateralism, and peace, security and progress around the world, especially in Africa.

