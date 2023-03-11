Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin nominated candidates for members of PRC Central Military Commission

March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin were nominated candidates for members of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

They were nominated by Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC of the PRC.

